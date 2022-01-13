Edward M. Tyler

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Edward Max Tyler was born Oct. 31, 1939, in Owosso, a son of August and Lois (Lindberg) Tyler. He was a graduate of Owosso High School.
In 1958, he married Janet Bailey. They were married for 51 years before she preceded him in death in 2009. Edward took care of Janet the entire time she was sick.
In 2012, he remarried to Judy Wilson. He enjoyed watching football, working in the yard, going to Houghton Lake, as well as animals, church, God, and helping people in the neighborhood.
Edward was a kind and gentle man. He helped people in the nursing home while helping Judy through her chemo rehab. Prior to his retirement in 1994, he was employed by Johnson Controls. After he retired, he decided to run his own small engine shop for a few years.
Edward is survived by his wife Judy Tyler, son Timothy Tyler, granddaughters Ashley and Shelby, daughter-in-law Julie Brown, and nephews Josh and Adam.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Janet.
Memorial contributions in Edward’s name are suggested to McLaren Hospice or Owosso First Church of the Nazarene.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
