Age 84, of Owosso, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Masks are required at the funeral home for visitation and the church for Mass.
Mary was born June 11, 1936, in Owosso, the daughter of Erwin and Norine (Graham) Meiers.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1954, and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and the St. Paul Altar Society, for which she arranged many funeral dinners over the years.
Mary enjoyed meeting monthly with a bunch of lady friends for her card club group for more than 40 years. She looked forward to her turn hosting and the kids loved coming home with dad afterwards to a bunch of leftover goodies. Mary will be remembered by her loved ones for her legendary cooking and baking. You could find all of us at the dinner table every Sunday for her famous homemade chicken dinners and there was always a homemade dessert to follow as well.
She married Edward Hebekeuser at St. Paul Catholic Church June 18, 1955.
Mary was employed through the years at Christian’s Department Store and Meiers Insurance. Her greatest love was working at St. Joseph Latchkey Day Care. She loved making the kids breakfast every morning, especially cinnamon sugar toast. The kids loved her and were so excited to see her each morning.
Mary is survived by her husband; children Charyl (Wes) Bradd, Mark (Joan) Hebekeuser, Chris Hebekeuser, Beth (Dave) Ramirez, Ann (Jeff) Ray and Matt (Kristi) Hebekeuser; 12 beautiful and very loved grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters and in-laws Patty Teichman, Rita (John) Stehlik and Marguerite Meiers; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Robert and Ernie (Junie) Meiers; and Mary’s best friends, vacation and casino trip partners Barb and Jerry Hebekeuser.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to be distributed to St. Paul Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
