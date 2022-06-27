I just came back from a movie that sent shivers down my spine. It was about this young man that makes music no human should listen to. The beat of the music caused people to lose their minds.
Not only did this young man make music on stage that made youngsters swoon and scream, but what he did with his body! The dances he did while he “sang” were downright against the prurient mind. This man was a spellbinder and he cast his spell upon all who listened.
With Roe v. Wade sorted out, I think it is high time that we do something about this devil music the kids are calling rock and roll. If something isn’t done soon, the whole country will crumble. Pool tables will be on every corner and folks will be saying things like “swell” out loud for all to hear. Bring back those old days, I say.
I hope you catch my sarcasm. I laid it on pretty thick.
Greg Hall
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.