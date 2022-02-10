Madonna Genevieve Bueche

Age 86, of Chesaning, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at her home.
Madonna was born Feb. 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Donald and Matilda (Yaklin) Flynn. Donna was a devoted Christian and was strong in her faith all her life. She attended St. Michael Catholic School in Maple Grove. She was united in marriage to Arthur Bueche on Oct. 23, 1954, at St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing.
Donna worked for General Motors before starting their family, then raised the kids until all were in school. She had worked as a waitress at Ross’ Restaurant, Brass Bell and Crossroads. She was good at sewing clothes, managing the household and finances. She leaned on our blessed mother to guide her all things great and small. She loved her grandchildren, camping, playing cards, dancing, gardening and flowers. She enjoyed playing the accordion and piano and her coffee time with the neighbor ladies. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Chesaning American Legion Post.
Surviving are her children Daniel Bueche of Saginaw, Dave (Nancy) Bueche of Montrose, MaryAnn (Jim) Weisenberger of Owosso, Deborah (Bryan) Bitterman of Lansing, Michael Bueche of St. Charles, Patrick Bueche (fiance Melissa) of Missouri, Martin Bueche of Stanwood, Joseph Bueche of Chesaning, John (Annette) Bueche of Owosso and Bob (Stephanie) Bueche of Montrose; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Marie (Tom) Blackmer of Texas and Betty Birchmeier of New Lothrop; sister-in-law Jean (Harold) Conley of Bridgeport; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur; infant son Thomas Joseph Bueche; son Richard Donald Bueche; daughter-in-law Ann Bueche; two great-grandchildren Vada Reid and Michael Brenton Neitling; her parents Don and Tillie Flynn; brother Albert Flynn; and brother-in-law Richard Birchmeier.
A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Peter Parish Catholic Church in Chesaning. Inurnment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Peter Parish Hall in Chesaning and from 10 a.m. until the mass Saturday at the church. A rosary service will be held 7 p.m. Friday at St. Peter Parish Hall.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Amara Hospice or the Chesaning American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
