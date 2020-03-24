A woman who could only be described as a force of nature, passed away in the early morning hours of March 19, 2020, after suffering a second heart attack that proved more than she could take.
Linda Diane Poirier was born Dec. 1, 1946, at Memorial Hospital in Owosso, to Joseph Daniel and Shirley (Lehman) Poirier. Linda graduated from Owosso High School in 1964. She was active in Job’s Daughters, choir and the First Baptist Church. In December 1964 she married Dennie Morris. In 1966, they welcomed Monica A. (Moni) and, in 1970, Amy L. (Tigger). They divorced in 1983.
No matter her chosen career, Linda gave it her all. She worked at Olin Containers before starting a family. As a wife and mother, she put the “home” in homemaker – she planned and executed many birthday parties for her girls, complete with insanely impressive homemade birthday cakes. Sunday dinners were always a special occasion; Linda was an outstanding cook and made many a palate happy. Her sour cream cookies and chocolate pie were legendary. Her cinnamon salad is a legacy passed down from mother to daughter to granddaughter.
Linda loved to travel and especially loved historical destinations. Many a fort was visited throughout her life. She was an avid reader and passed on her love of the written word to both her children and grandchildren. If you didn’t understand a word, look it up. While visiting a historical site, if there was a sign describing the monument or location you were visiting, the sign was read out of respect for those who came before.
Linda re-entered the workforce in 1974 at S & H Stores and Quality Farm & Fleet until 1985. During this time, she earned a bachelor of business administration from University of Michigan-Flint in 1981 and a juris doctorate from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1984 — while working fulltime and raising two teenage girls.
Upon completing law school and passing the bar exam (on the first try), Linda accepted a job with the city of Battle Creek in 1985 as an assistant city attorney/prosecutor. During this time, Linda was elected president of the Calhoun County Bar Association and was active in many community affairs. She mentored many attorneys and was known as “The Dragon Lady,” never backing down from what was right and just. She passed this passion and philosophy on to her children and grandchildren. She retired from the city in 1996.
While working for the city, she met Trooper Harry O. Zimmerman, an equal force of nature. They were married March 13, 1994, in Las Vegas. Linda and Harry enjoyed many adventures together, traveling throughout the country. One of the most memorable of the trips was taking their grandchildren to Disney. Deciding retirement was not for her, she opened her own practice and became Harry’s boss — for real — in 1997. She retired from active practice in 2010, however, her expertise and professionalism endured long after her retirement. Linda was a fierce advocate for those without a voice. She maintained her license to practice law through the State Bar of Michigan until her death.
In 1998, her favorite adventure began, that of grandmother when her “Handsome Prince” Joey entered the world. Linda became Grammie Z and being a phenomenal grandma became another achievement. Joey was followed by “Missy K” Kendyl in 2000 and “Princess Jess” Jessica in 2001. Grammie and Grampie Z attended many sporting events, dance recitals, choir concerts and academic award ceremonies. All three of her grandchildren are currently studying at universities, a fact that made her extremely proud.
Linda was also a proud supporter of the Marvel Comics universe and had spirited debates with her grandchildren about the exploits of “The Avengers.”
Linda is survived by her best friend and husband of 26 years, Harry; daughters Monica (Chris Young) Morris-Moats of Battle Creek and Amy (Chuck) Mallory of Henderson; stepdaughters Laura (Mark) Bollman of Albion and Kristine Zimmerman of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren C. Joseph Monroe of Mt. Pleasant, Kendyl Moats of Burlington, Vermont, and Jessica Monroe of Henderson; brother David (Margaret) Poirier of Bay City; sister-in-law Margaret Williams of Bryan, Ohio; beloved cat Winchester (good boy) Oliver Zimmerman, whom we all know was her favorite child.
Linda was predeceased by her father and mother, father-in-law and mother-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
“To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world” – Dr. Seuss
TTFN Sis/The Most Wonderful Wife/Marmie/Grammie Z
Per Linda’s wishes, no service is planned. Memorial contributions in Linda’s honor may be directed to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan or the Doris Klaussen Developmental Center.
Arrangements were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 2838 Capital Ave., SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind words and the outpouring of love and support received in this difficult time.
