Donald Reed Taylor

Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home.
A family memorial service will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Steve Lockwood officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the service Friday.
Donald was born Aug. 7, 1929, in Carland. He was the son of Paul O. Taylor and Ruth (Darling) Harris.
Donald was a member of Owosso Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge.
He married Dorothy Graham in Owosso April 7, 1952.
He earned a journeyman card from GM Trade School and was employed through the years at Midland Ross and General Motors where he retired.
Donald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy; daughters Denise Taylor and Debra Taylor; sons Douglas (Julie) Taylor and Darryl (Sharon) Taylor; grandchildren Jennifer McLaren, Brad (Anna) McLaren, Cory (Leann) Thomas, Jeff Thomas, Jill (Joe) Koterba, Drew (Sandra) Taylor and Devon (Anna) Taylor; great-grandchildren Trey, Cameron, Heaven, Kyler, Zachory, Joey, Triston, Travin, Trenton, Taylor, Braxton, Isla, Clayton, Sophia, Maggie, Hunter and Zy; brothers Harold (Betty) Taylor and Duane (Pat) Taylor; sisters-in-law Marie Taylor, Charlotte Elliott, Pat Graham; and brother-in-law Dick Bramer.
He was predeceased by his parents Paul (Alma) Taylor and Ruth (Fred) Harris; in-laws Arthur and Jeanette Graham; siblings Dorothy (Robert) Monroe, Shirley (Dick) Bramer and Gerald Taylor; and brothers-in-law Joel Elliott and Arthur Graham Jr.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice-Flint
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
