Age 91, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
He was born in Owosso and attended Owosso High School, graduating with the class of 1948. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving for 23 years. He then attended Old Dominion University, receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He taught many years in Virginia Beach schools.
He was an avid golfer and sports fan, especially of the Detroit Tigers.
He was survived by daughter Barbara, who passed Aug. 27, 2021; brother Ken (Nancy); sister Betty (Fred); brother-in-law Jim; many nephews and nieces; and very special friends Mark and Lilian Marchbank and Cindy.
He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Eva; wife Betty; daughter Jeannie; and siblings Roberta (Del), Virginia, William, Ronald, Sally (Cliff), Patsy and baby Geraldine.
