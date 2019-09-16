Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Green officiating. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home.
Carolyn was born June 28, 1944, in St. Johns, the daughter of Alonzo and Emerigene (Purdy) Lingo.
She graduated from Corunna High School and was a member of St. Johns UCC and the Women’s Moose Lodge.
Carolyn married Harold Hasse at the Nazarene Church in Corunna Aug. 10, 1974; he predeceased her July 14, 2013.
She enjoyed bowling, garage sales and spending her time with family and friends.
Carolyn is survived by her children Christina (Mike) Haddix, Theresa (Mark) Riley, Mary (Jim) Bobb, Penny (Bob) Scribner and Karen (Ricky) Bosarge; 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; sister Jeanie Hedger; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, daughter Della Splan, her parents and brother William Lingo.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice or to the family.
