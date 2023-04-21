Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away at the age of 93 on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Evelyn Marie (Roper) Perrin was born on Sept. 28, 1929, to Horrace (Jim) and Zora Roper. She was born, raised and lived in Durand her entire life.
Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will celebrate and burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
The Perrin family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Evelyn met the love of her life, Leon at the age of 14 years old after her older sister turned down his request for a date, insisting she had a younger sister at home that would be just right for him. She married Leon at 18 years of age on Oct. 18, 1947, and in their 55 years together had seven children, 27 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn worked at Thompsons’s Drug Store in the ice cream shop in Durand and later at the battery factory in Owosso. Evelyn loved her family and was able to be a stay-at-home mother, supportive of her husband’s building career. She was a great cook, but didn’t enjoy cooking, and was always a very meticulous dresser with her matching outfits, along with her weekly appointment to the hair salon. She loved all her cats, dogs, cows, horses, chickens and turkeys as ‘pets’, but none as ‘farm animals’. During their years together, Evelyn and Leon loved to travel — usually with their close friends — and visited many beautiful places inside and outside the country. They also would, with their close friends, attend monthly theater productions/plays at nearby locations. Evelyn, an avid camper, was able to navigate her own motor home along with her kids, awaiting Leon’s arrival on the weekends. Evelyn loved playing Skip-bo, Uno and spoons with her grandchildren up at her cottage on Lake Michigan in Manistee, where many great memories were made at that kitchen table.
Evelyn loved her family and had the swimming pool open for them to come and swim all summer long with sleepovers that included her famous no-bake cookies and scotcheroos. She held the ‘Perrin Family’ Thanksgiving and Christmas get togethers every year, which were quite busy and chaotic and surely created a lot of memories for the grandkids growing up. Evelyn and Leon were avid fans of all their kids and grandkids sports, as they were ones never to miss a sporting event. Later in life, she and her best friends (Joyce Hill and June Roddy) would make Fridays their day of getting together for lunch and conversation.
Survived by sons Jeffery (Cecile) Perrin, Stephen (Lynelle) Perrin, Mark (Margaret) Perrin, Scott (Lori) Perrin and Eric (Dawn) Perrin; son-in-law Rick Hasyn; daughter Michelle (Hans) Anderson; 27 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; best friend Joyce Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by husband Leon; daughter Cheryl; granddaughter Amy; parents Horrace (Jim) and Zora Roper; brothers Leo and Jack; sisters Jane and Eileen; and best friends Sue Gehringer, June Roddy and Annabelle (Anne) Morin.
The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to the many caring workers at Oliver Woods during her time of stay. Memorial contributions may be directed to: Shiawassee Humane Society 2752 Bennington Rd., Owosso, Ml., 48867 or Durand Athletic Department 9575 E. Monroe Rd., Durand, Ml., 48429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.