Michelle ‘Sue’ Reasner

Age 80, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at First Church of Christ with the Rev. Chris Higgins officiating. Burial will be held at Pine Tree Cemetery.
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 3:36 pm
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Wednesday at the church.
She attended Lansing Eastern High School.
Sue married Dallas Reasner in Lansing, on Dec. 10, 1960. They were married for 62 years and had four children.
She enjoyed sewing and cooking. She was a lifelong seamstress — she created everything from clothes to Christmas stockings. Sue was also a member of The First Church of Christ in Owosso. She made her home open to everyone and especially loved reading to her grandchildren. Most of all, Sue looked forward to time at the cabin with her family.
She then worked at various businesses throughout her life. These included the Bank of Lansing, LADD Enterprise and, most recently, McLaren Rent-All in Owosso. Her heart’s true work was always in the kitchen at home.
Surviving in addition to her husband Dallas Reasner, are her children Julie (Greg) Porubsky, Jim (Christy) Reasner and Nikki Reasner; grandchildren Brooke (Ransom) Gwinn, Kristie Grinnell, Seth (Autumn) Porubsky, Mikaela Porubsky, Amanda (David) Reasner, Samantha (James) Walker, Samantha Ortiz, Thieo (Kasey) Ortiz, Julian Reasner, Kenzie (Zach) Hersch, Zoie Reasner and Bailey Reasner; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Patricia Richards; brothers Bob (Nancy) Jackson and Mike (Mary) Jackson; and many nieces and nephews, in addition to many loving family and friends.
Sue was predeceased in death by her beloved daughter Kelly Reasner.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - cff.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
