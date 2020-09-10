Carole Louise (Johnson) Shaw

Age 78, of Portland, Oregon, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Carole was born in Durand July 12, 1942, to Richard J. (Dave) Johnson and Margaret (Clever) Johnson, second of eight children. She graduated from Durand High School in 1960 and graduated from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. She earned her bachelor of science in nursing and a master of science in nursing from Otterbein College, Westerville, Ohio, graduating in 1994.
She was married to Bernard (Bud) Griswold from 1963 to 1978, with whom she had a daughter, Susan; and to Gregory Shaw from 1994 to 2007.
Carole was a critical care nurse most of her career, retiring from Ohio State University Hospital in 2007. She loved her last position in neonatal intensive care, giving expert care and love to tiny premature infants.
Gardening and nature walks were two of many interests. She had an innate knowledge of plants and trees. She planted and nurtured one hundred trees on her spacious lot in Worthington. As a teenager, she was chosen to attend Interlochen Arts Camp for her vocal talent. A pianist, Carole loved music and the arts, supporting her daughter’s artistic talents and participating in numerous cultural activities in her 40 years in Worthington, Ohio. An avid reader, she had many long conversations about favorite books with other book lovers among family and friends.
Carole moved “home” to Durand 2007 for several years. While there, she became an active and loved member of St. Mary Catholic Church, making many new friends and connecting with the friends she made as a teen. Carole was part of a “Mothers” group of friends in Ohio for more than 50 years, starting when her daughter was a toddler, until Carole’s passing. She enjoyed their many annual outings including river rafting and historical and cultural site visits around the United States, Canada and Europe. She also traveled by herself to Alaska. Her ladies group came to be with her and support her even after her admission to memory care.
Carole’s thoughtfulness and kindness were legendary, remembering birthdays and anniversaries of her extended family and many friends. Her compassion and acceptance of those around her touched innumerable friends and acquaintances. Family and friends meant everything to Carole.
After retirement, she relocated to Durand to be closer to her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Griswold; son-in-law Kevin Dermond; sisters Catherine (Jeff) Smith), Barbara (Billy) Wilson, Jeanette (Tom) Gomos and Marta Johnson (Kevin Brady); brothers Don (Elaine) Johnson and Dr. James (Patricia) Johnson; 13 nieces and nephews; 18 great nieces and nephews; seven great-great nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents, brother Douglas Johnson and great-niece, Mary Harris. A celebration of Carole’s life will be conducted at a future date to be announced.
Memorials may be sent to Housecall Providers Hospice at 5100 SW Macadam Ave., Suite 200, Portland, OR 97239, or housecallprovidershospice.org. Condolences to her daughter Susan Griswold may be sent to 33470 SW Chinook Plaza, No. 208, Scapoose, OR 97056.
Carole’s family wishes to thank all of those who held Carole in their hearts through her long illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.