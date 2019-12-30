Age 58, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Sparrow Health System.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Owosso VFW Post 9455, 519 S. Chipman St. in Owosso.
Mark was born Nov. 22, 1961; the son of Walter Eugene and Irene Florence (Nettleton) Davis.
Mark married Christina Joseph in Corunna July 30, 1999.
Mark worked in production for Coca-Cola for several years.
He enjoyed fishing with the kids and grandkids, loved watching sports and wrestling, and going up north with the family. He loved old cars and trucks.
Mark is survived by his wife Christina; children Amber Davis (Brian Reid), Alex Krakkar, Mark Davis Jr., Britteny Davis and Billy Davis; grandchildren Gracelynn Reid and Brielle Reid; sisters Arlene Ward, Judy Napier, Sharon Campbell, Linda Chase, Sabrina Stevens, Tiffany Barnett, Amanda Joseph and Nicole Ormsbee; brothers George Davis and James Joseph; special nephew Brian Napier; grand nieces and nephews; in-laws Gordon and Marilyn Joseph and Vicky and David Gadd; special friends Lorraine Potter and family, Brian Green, Jody Smalley, Jerry Bearup, Mark Troy and Mary Harris; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Jimmy Davis, Joe Davis, Terri Weber and Jackie; and a few special friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
