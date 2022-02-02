Paula Donette (Benear) Koepke

Age 68, passed away on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
She was born to Clara May, who proceeded her in death and Richard Benear on May 1, 1953.
Paula and Norman Koepke were married on Mackinaw Island by the mayor on July 1, 1988, in the sunroom of the Windermere.
Paula Koepke retired from General Motors in 2007. After retiring, her love of gardening and creating wonderful crafts became a daily event. So much so that even today when visiting the house, which Norman built for her on Van Etten Lake, you might go home covered in glitter.
Paula spent her days showering her family and friends with love. She was a loving mother of five children, two of which proceeded her in death, Julie Phelps and Aaron Brewer.
She is survived by C.J. Breiler and his wife Chrissylynn; her two stepdaughters and sons-in-law Kyle and Tiffany Fender and Zack and Christina Blake.
She had an abundance of love for her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was always ready to hear about their day and ready to bake with them, create crafts, go to an event or read Harry Potter so she could try to win a trivia game.
Grandma Paula’s smile, that always lit up when her grandchildren were around, will be missed by Chelsie (Justin), Dillon (Lexy), Emma, Morgan, Allyson, Henry, Aiden, Austin and Logan; along with her great-grandchildren Morgan and Charlie Jo.
In addition, Paula will be missed by her in-laws Julius and Marcia Koepke; brother- and sister-in-law Jeff and Mary Benear; and nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.
Paula’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards a memorial bench to be placed at the graveside.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
