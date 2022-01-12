James D. Kennedy

Age 83, of Byron, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his home.
There will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
James Donovan Kennedy was born May 4, 1938, in Grand Ledge, the son of Russel and Elma (Keesler) Kennedy. On Sept. 16, 1963, he married Georgia Smith. James enjoyed watching sports, reading and gardening. Prior to his retirement in 2003, he had been employed by Fiserv as a computer programmer for 23 years.
James is survived by his children Mike (Kim) Kennedy and Sheri (Mike) Mclenithan; grandchildren Lizz, Gordy, Lauren (Jake), Taylor and Ashley (Matt); and great-grandson Walker.
He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia Kennedy; son Patrick Kennedy; brother Wayne (Mary) Kennedy; and sister Joyce (Don) Mishler.
Memorial contributions in James’s name are suggested to the American Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
