Eleanor ‘Ellie’ Bowles

Age 92, of Ovid, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Sparrow Clinton Hospital, St. Johns.
Ellie was born in Michigan on Aug. 6, 1930, the eleventh of the twelve children of Felix and Helen Katherine (Koscemska) Malachowski. She was born in Springport, grew up in Owosso and graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1947. On Oct. 6, 1951, Ellie married Carl Gaylord Bowles at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Owosso. They were blessed with nearly 66 years of marriage prior to his death on Oct. 2, 2017.
Ellie was well known and loved in the Ovid area. She spent many years as a DJ for WOES radio. She affectionately was called either “The Polka Granny” or “The Polka Gypsy Sweetheart”. Her husband Carl and Ellie spent many years bowling and polka dancing. After their retirement from dairy farming, Ellie loved following Carl across the USA as he played senior softball. She was heavily involved in fundraising for the American Cancer Society for a number of years. She led the family with involvement in the Ovid Centennial in 1967 and the entire family dressed in 1860s garb remains a family favorite photo. She enjoyed traveling extensively and visited every continent except Antarctica. Ellie served on several county boards, including Women’s Auxiliary and hospice.
An amazing singing voice led to her involvement in the Sweet Adelines singing group, the “Mus I Cal” singing group and
the Red Hats women’s group. She served as Lector at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church in Bannister and attended mass weekly until her death.
She is survived by four sons Michael, Daniel, Randal and Raymond Bowles; daughter Jayme (Kurt) Kristin; nine grandchildren; two great- granddaughters; and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her father Felix Malachowski, Sr.; mother Helen Malachowski; sisters Pauline, Helen, Jenny and Mary; and brothers Joe, John, Stanley, Frank, Felix and Zig.
Memorials may be made to the ZCBJ Lodge, Bannister.
