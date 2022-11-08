Eleanor ‘Ellie’ Bowles

Age 92, of Ovid, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Sparrow Clinton Hospital, St. Johns.

Ellie was born in Michigan on Aug. 6, 1930, the eleventh of the twelve children of Felix and Helen Katherine (Koscemska) Malachowski. She was born in Springport, grew up in Owosso and graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1947. On Oct. 6, 1951, Ellie married Carl Gaylord Bowles at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Owosso. They were blessed with nearly 66 years of marriage prior to his death on Oct. 2, 2017.

