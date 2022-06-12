Michael J. HerouxSept. 2, 1938 - May 15, 2022

Age 83, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel with the Rev. John Walworth officiating.
Mike was born on Sept. 2, 1938, in Flint, to the late Joseph and Christine (Birchmeier) Heroux. He attended Maple Grove School, graduating in 1957. Prior to his retirement, Mike worked for many years with General Telephone and Utilities Contracting, where he was both a lineman and foreman. Mike was a MASA umpire and coordinator for 50 years and was affiliated with the Corunna Softball Association. He married Joan Ballard Settle in Durand on March 12, 1982.
Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years Joan; children James (Becky) Heroux of New Lothrop, Gary (Sallie) Heroux of Owosso, Dorla Heroux of Michigan, Jayne (Beth) Adamson-Wheeler of Old Hickory, Tennessee and John Ballard of Linden; grandchildren Stephanie (Dustin) Thomas, Chloe Adamson, Hailee Adamson, Brianna Heroux, Mallory Heroux, Raegan Heroux, Madeline Ballard and Jackson Ballard; great-grandchildren Addison Thomas and Kensi Thomas; and siblings Linda (Brian) Riegel, Dan (Liz) Heroux, John (Nancy) Heroux and Ruth (Duke Wenzlick) Todd.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings David Heroux and Nancy Froelich.
