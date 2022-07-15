Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.