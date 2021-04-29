Age 57, of Corunna, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home.
His family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. Private family services will take place later.
Mark was born Jan. 13, 1964, on the Burderop Air Force Base in England to Jon Charles and Clara Bell (Townsend) Clough. He attended Durand High School, graduating in 1982, where he was state champ in wrestling his senior year.
Following high school, Mark followed in his father’s footsteps and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country and being honorably discharged in 1988.
Mark went on to teach social studies at both Corunna Middle School and High School for many years, retiring in 2014.
Mark had a passion for all sports and coached football, baseball and wrestling for many years in Corunna. Mark loved his family dearly and was affectionately known as “Pops” to his grandchildren.
Mark is survived by his children Kyle (Haley) Clough, Aymee (Nick) Henne, Lucy Dungerow, Ellie (Kyle White) Clough and Leah Clough; grandchildren Breslen Henne, Crew Clough and Bexley Henne; parents Jon and Clara Clough; sister Chris (Joe) Janca; and nephew and niece Joe Janca and Brooke Brown.
He was preceded in death by two infant brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mark’s family for a future scholarship in Mark’s name. Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.