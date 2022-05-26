Donald D. Simmons

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022.
Graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Oak Grove Cemetery with Monte Landris officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, May 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Donald was born July 30, 1938, in Owosso, the son of Clinton and Olive (McCrory) Simmons.
He graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1956. He then went on to continue his schooling at a trade school in Plainwell for engineering.
Donald was an avid outdoorsman, you rarely could find him inside. He enjoyed being out in nature, hunting, fishing, tracking and spending time with the family in the Upper Peninsula. Donald treasured his time spent with his family, especially his hunting expeditions with his two boys. He enjoyed regular family cookouts at the farm. Donald was a lover of music and enjoyed listening to his wife, Sandy, sing.
He married his forever love Sandra (Sperow) Simmons in Ovid on June 21, 1957.
Donald worked at Federal Mogul for 32 years. He learned every job in the factory and eventually worked his way up to plant foreman.
Donald is survived by wife Sandra Simmons; sons Donald (Elizabeth) Simmons Jr. and Jason (Jamie) Simmons; grandchildren Kennedi, Katelyn, Karlee, Konnor, Reanne and Dustin; great-grandchildren Grant, Marietta, Bryan and Paisley; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Wendy (Simmons) Harris; father Clinton Simmons; mother Olive Simmons; sisters Shirley (Simmons) Malik, Margarette (Simmons) Meiers and Margaret Kosley; and brothers Gerald Simmons, Clinton Simmons, Jr., Richard Simmons and Robert Kosley.
Pallbearers will be Donald Simmons, Jr., Jason Simmons, Scott Simmons, Hunter Simmons, Colten Simmons and Edward White.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
