Loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend of Owosso passed peacefully at the age of 76 Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021, at his home, with his family at his side.
Russell was born to Charles Sr and Gatha (Humphrey) Kregger on May 28, 1945, in Owosso. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany guarding the Berlin Wall. After serving his country, he made his way home where he would then find the love of his life, Linda L. Dean. They married on Oct. 15, 1966, in Owosso. Together they raised two sons: Kelly and Kevin Kregger.
Russ retired from the Shiawassee County Road Commission after 30 years of service to his community. He worked his way through the trenches patching roads and ended his time there as a supervisor. In his retirement, Russ enjoyed working alongside his son, Kevin at Nelson-House Funeral Home, and transporting the horse-drawn hearse all over the state with his grandson, Kory.
Russ spent time on several boards and committees throughout our community. He was always volunteering for anything to improve or help out where he could. He was also very involved in the Corunna VFW.
Above all, Russ’s family was his life. From the early years of YMCA Indian Guides with his sons to many years of coaching baseball, football, or just attending their games or functions, he was always a proud supporter of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Russ also loved family trips to the Smoky Mountains or to the beaches of Florida.
Russ will be dearly remembered by his loving wife Lyn Kregger; son Kevin Kregger; daughters-in-law Janena Kregger and Lisa Kiss; grandchildren Tyler (Adrianna) McGeehan, Kory (Sam) Kregger, Krista Kregger (Avery Hubbard), Cloe (Ty) Lepley, Lily Kregger, and Madison Kregger; great-grandchildren Anneliese, Quinton, Zeke, Richie, Elsa, Quincy, and Carter; sisters Flossie (Thad) Brewer and Shirley Kregger; sister-in-law Dianna (Dave) Arnett; and many nieces, nephews, loving family, and special friends, including Jack and Tess Clarkson, Jerry and Janet Knox, Paul (Jato) Davis, and Bill Schaffer, guys at the Corunna VFW, and many more.
Russ was predeceased by his son Kelly Kregger, his parents, sister Sharlon Roberts and brother Charles Kregger Jr.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Nelson House Funeral Home with Jack Clarkson officiating. Burial will follow at Maple River Cemetery in Owosso.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.