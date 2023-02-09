Patrick was born in 1945 to Bernard and Velma Dolan. Patrick’s strength, honesty and humor remained a constant to everyone until his peaceful passing on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
He lived his life with gusto, which extended to those he loved, his passion for education and Corvettes, as well as his two careers, first as a Lieutenant in the Michigan State Police and later as a small business owner and jeweler.
Most of all, his proudest accomplishment was his devotion to his role as a loving and proud father.
For 24 years Patrick was a dedicated Laingsburg School Board member — it was his vision that all Laingsburg students be provided with the opportunity to excel during their time within the school system and beyond.
As an active member of the National Council of Corvettes, he held many offices from president to the position closest to his heart — Director of Charity. Under his leadership millions of dollars were donated to the Spina Bifida and National Kidney foundations.
Patrick was also a driving force behind the creation of the National Corvette Museum — in 2012 he was inducted into the Museum’s Hall of Fame.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. His presence will be felt forever in the legacy he leaves behind.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cindy and his beloved daughters, Jennifer and Sarah Dolan.
He was deeply loved by in-laws, Terri (Paul) Lentz, Karen Sharky, Marty (Anne) Killila and Kay Dolan, and his cherished nieces and nephew, Heidi and Heather Lentz, Tim and Anna Sharky, Kathleen Stamatis, Molly Strong and Betsy Speagle.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 549 E. Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, 325 W. Washtenaw St., Lansing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Laingsburg Educational Advancement Foundation (LEAF), 205 S. Woodhull Street, Laingsburg, MI 48848.
