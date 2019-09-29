Age 63, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sparrow Health System.
A celebration of life will take place at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Henderson Park.
Brenda was born June 26, 1956, the daughter of William and Darlene (Thomas) Mudar.
Brenda was a very caring person; she loved to take care of people. She loved the time she got to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She married David Rohde in Corunna in 1991; he predeceased her May 4, 2012.
Brenda spent her years working as a cook at local establishments.
Brenda is survived by her children Kim Benjamin and Bill Rohde; grandchildren Keisha Wells and Kaila Benjamin; two great-grandchildren, and one on the way; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, her parents and two sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
