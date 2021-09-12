Age 92, of Traverse City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
She was born in Owosso, Sept. 15, 1928, to parents Jacob and Elizabeth (Kerwin) Oswald.
Mary lived in Traverse City since 2007 and was a member of St. Francis Catholic Parish in Traverse City. Prior to that, she was a dedicated homemaker, and retired as a secretary in 2006 from Corunna Public Schools, which was her own alma mater. She was proud to have attended the University of Michigan. Since childhood she vacationed to Crystal Lake, a love she passed on to her children. She enjoyed playing bridge, walking, knitting, reading, and of course a good Happy Hour.
Mary leaves behind her children Mary “Patti” (Daniel) Smith, Elizabeth “Ann” (Phillip) Cargill, James (Susan) and William (Nicole) Koenig; daughter-in-law Julie Brewer; grandchildren Phillip Jr., Mary Margaret, Alison, Whitney, Jimmy, Michael, Emmy, Tommy, Jake, Billy, Andrew, Zachary, Jackson, Kaitlyn, Anna, and Katie; and great-grandchildren Rory, Finya, Grady and Katherine Ann.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael J. Koenig Sr. and son Michael J. Koenig Jr.
In accordance with her wishes, a private funeral Mass and interment has been planned.
Memorial contributions in Mary’s honor may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for Mary and her family.
