Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Bo was born in St. Johns, the son of Clare Winslow Sr. and Audrey Jean Parks.
He served for four years in the Navy and then went to work for Georgia Pacific in Owosso for 43 years before retiring.
Bo is survived by his wife of 51 years Bonnie; sons Clare (Mindy) Winslow III, of Traverse City and Robert Winslow, of Perry; granddaughters Gaberilla and Madison Winslow, of Traverse City; siblings Judy Winslow, of St. Johns, sister of the heart Geraldine (Mark) Fulkerson, of Georgia, Billy (Stephanie) Dumond, of Owosso, Linda Ray, of Mt. Morris, Candace Winslow (Scott) Nichols, of Ann Arbor, Penelope (John) Cox, of South Carolina, and Grant Winslow; mother-in-law Beverly Ryan, of Owosso.
He was predeceased by his mother, stepfather Robert Dumond, sister Dorothy Thomlinson, brother Terry Dumond, father-in-law Michael Ryan, brother-in-law Bennie Chaney, brother-in-law Bud Ray and sisters-in law Connie Albaugh and Tina Ryan.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service.
Memorials are suggested to Angel Hands Outreach in Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
