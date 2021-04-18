Age 52, of Morrice, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her home.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Her family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel.
Cindy was born Dec. 11, 1968, in Flint, to Larry and Elizabeth (Garcia) Scribner. She attended Byron High School, graduating in 1987, and later went to work for the Lansing State Journal.
Cindy is survived by her father Larry; brother Michael (Tonya) Scribner; and nephews Connor and McKoy.
She was preceded in death by her mother Liz in 2011.
Online condolences may be shared with Cindy’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
