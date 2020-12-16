Age 45, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Spina officiating. Burial will follow at Maple River Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the time of service Thursday. Masks are required at the visitation and service.
Jennifer was born May 10, 1975, in Flint, the daughter of John Hill and Beverly (Mason) Nelson.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1994, and was a member of the Corunna Methodist Church and 4-H.
Jennifer was known for always having a smile on her face and her homemade gifts she would share with all her fellow patients at dialysis. She enjoyed participating in crafts and making and entering her items at the Shiawassee County Fair.
Jennifer treasured the three summers she spent working at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Most of all, she loved time with her family and friends.
Jennifer is survived by her mother; brothers Michael (Nicky) Nelson and Doug (Kim) Nelson; aunts and uncle Linda Mason, Kathy (Tom) Runyan and J.D. Mason; birds George and Toni; special friends Mary Howard and Dave and Sue Lea; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father John, stepfather Charles Nelson, and grandparents Charles and Jean Mason, and Laurel and Mildred Dingler.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Corunna Methodist Church or Fresenius Dialysis Clinic.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
