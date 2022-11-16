Donald W. Graves

Age 65, of Corunna, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Pleasant View.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Country Spice Banquet Hall, 5666 M-21, St. Johns and a private interment will take place at New Haven Cemetery.
Donald was born Nov. 2, 1957, in Owosso, the son of Arthur and Geraldine (Peck) Graves. A graduate of Corunna High School in 1977, he found employment with Michigan Brick and then later with the Colonel Bedliner Corporation. Donald was always a joy to be around and had an unbelievable voice which he was willing to share his musical talents with those around him. He loved singing along to Elvis tunes and enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling in his spare time.
Donald is survived by his mother Geraldine Graves of Corunna; wife Randi Sue Graves of Owosso; son Donald Justin Graves of Owosso; sisters June (Carl) Harvey of Durand and Cathy Graves of Corunna; brother Randy L. (Barbara) Graves of Corunna; three nieces; two nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Graves and nephew Jeremy Graves.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Pleasant View for their compassionate care and the many dances he shared with staff members, which lifted everyone’s spirits.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel where online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
