Tracy Lynn VanRiper

Age 56, of Marion, formerly of Owosso and Portland, lost her hard fought battle with cancer and passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
Tracy was born Dec. 23, 1966, in Owosso to Allan and Bonnie (Kimble) Cohoon. She graduated from Owosso High School where she was an outstanding scholar and athlete excelling in volleyball, basketball and softball where she was a fast pitch softball pitcher, following in the footsteps of her father. She attended Grand Valley State University and Lansing Community College, obtaining her degree in radiology technician. She worked at Ingham (now McLaren) Medical Center in Lansing and several physician offices in the Lansing and surrounding area. She moved to Marion when she took a position at Muskegon River Youth Home in Evart as medical supervisor.
Tracy could often be found watching any and all sporting events on TV, and being an armchair coach. She enjoyed attending her boys sporting events from grade school through high school. Both boys excelled in football and basketball. She would never miss a game and loved cheering them on. She also enjoyed going to her niece and nephews sporting events.
Tracy was a member of the American Registry of Radiology Technology.
Tracy was passionate about being a true blue U of M fan — Go Blue.
Tracy will be remembered for her strong personality, kindness and her great love for her boys and family. She will be greatly missed.
Tracy is survived by her two boys Hunter VanRiper of Portland and Brodie VanRiper of Lansing; mother Bonnie Cohoon of Tustin; siblings Todd (Kim) Cohoon of Kentucky and Tricia (Robert) McGillis of Tustin; special friend Jen Clark of DeWitt; as well as many other family members and friends.
Tracy was preceded in death by her father Allan Cohoon; grandparents Fred and Jenny Cohoon and Allen and Garnette Kimble; nephews Eddie, Randy, Rick and Brad Balcueva; and several aunts and uncles.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or donor’s choice.
The family is being served by the Foshaught-Holdship Funeral Home of Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.