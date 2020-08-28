Oscar Max Dodder

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Sparrow Health System.
There will be no services at this time. The family may plan a celebration of life for Oscar at a later date.
Oscar was born Jan. 9, 1934, in Fenton, the son of Louis and Flossie (Burge) Scrivener.
Oscar enjoyed motorcycle rides, and traveling to Florida and throughout the United States.
He married Vivian Mae Smithingell in Fenton Feb. 24, 1954; she predeceased him Nov. 11, 1980.
Oscar retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.
Oscar is survived by his children Debra Dodder, Michael (Melissa) Dodder and Shawn Dodder; companion Betty Chadwell; grandchildren Jeremy, Joshua, Christian and Ricki Dupus; seven great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, son Dennis Dodder, five brothers and one sister.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-gouse.com.
