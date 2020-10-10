William ‘Bill’ G. Mrva

Age 64, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Nelson House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Steele officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire at the service and would love to see you wearing your favorite Christian T-shirt in honor of Bill.
William “Bill” was born Feb. 3, 1956 in Owosso, the son of Lawrence and Ida (Askew) Mrva.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1975, attended Lansing Community College and Baker College and served in the United States Marine Corp.
Bill was an active member of Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church where he grew his Christian lifestyle and loved his Lord and Savior. Most of all he cherished his church and church family.
Bill was employed most recently with Machine Tool and Gear, and previously at A.O. Smith also known through the years as Universal Electric and Magnatek.
He is survived by his siblings Margi (Richard) Jones, Dan (Yong) Mrva and Tim (Cindy) Mrva; nieces and nephews Traci (Ray) Langley, Kim (Nick) Langley, Donna (Richard) Brennan, Kelli (Brian) Fritzler, Chris Mrva, Jon (Andrea) Mrva, Cari (Allan) Hollinger and Daniel (Gillian) Mrva; and other loving family and friends.
Bill was predeceased by his parents and niece Cassie Mrva.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Homeless Angels or Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
