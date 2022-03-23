Linda Strachan

Age 75, of Morrice, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, at Morrice High School. The Rev. Gary Edington will officiate, with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel.
Linda was born in Owosso, on May 19, 1946, the daughter of Verlyn and Geraldine (Benjamin) Hankinson. She graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 1964.
On Oct. 2, 1965, she married Norman K. Strachan. Linda was a fulltime cheerleader for Morrice sports and loved her grandchildren, flowers and Morrice athletics.
Linda is survived by her daughter Mary Rutherford of Morrice; son Robert (Belinda) Strachan of Sperry, Oklahoma; grandchildren Emma and Mason Strachan and Teilia (Andy) Betz; great-grandchildren Colson and Lukas Betz; and brother Edwin Hankinson of Georgetown, Texas.
She was predeceased by her husband Norman; brothers LeRoy and Virgil; and her parents.
Memorials are suggested for a scholarship in her name for Morrice Schools.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
