Steven L. Pelky

Age 55, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Steven Lawrence Pelky was born May 5, 1965, in Flint; the son of Dale and Mary Carol (Jackson) Pelky. On Jan. 23, 1987, he married Delores Quintanilla. He enjoyed racing, cars, working and spending time with his family. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Genesee County Water and Waste for 12 years.
Steven is survived by his wife, Delores Pelky; children Alyssa (Quinn) Kelly and Steven Pelky; granddaughter Isla Kelly; siblings Lynn (Don) Rader, Gary (Renee) Pelky and Melissa (Thad) Brown; parents Dale and Carol Pelky; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorial contributions in Steven’s name are suggested to Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
