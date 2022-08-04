Age 50, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
She was born on May 2, 1972 in Detroit, lived in West Bloomfield, went to Northwood University, moved to Owosso, then Vernon and spent the last 15 years of her life in Simpsonville, South Carolina.
She is survived by her husband Steve Eby; daughters Kennedy Eby (17) and Emily Eby (10); parents Dan and Sandy Morrill; and sisters Melinda (Mindy) Rudolph and Melissa (Missy) Korallus. She had five nephews Hayden, Ryan, Ty, Jeremy and Jaxson, and four nieces Mary, Monet, Audrey and Alana.
Meghan’s life was cut short after a courageous battle with cancer.
At her core, Meghan was passionate when it came to faith, family and friends. To use an analogy for what kind of person Meghan is/was, the perfect example would be a tree. Starting with the roots, she was firmly planted in her faith in God. As you extend up through her life, you would quickly see the trunk of her life was her family, one of a loyal and devoted wife and mother, a beloved daughter, sister and aunt. It would not take much longer to see the branches of her servant’s heart that extended to the business that she shared with her husband, her volunteering at her local church, and her daughters’ schools. Meghan’s grateful spirit branched out to neighbors, Bible study group and the local YMCA. She was never concerned with who you were as much as she was concerned with ‘whose you were’. She lived by having a grateful spirit! She is home, and she is sorely missed.
To honor Meghan’s memory, we are holding a celebration of her life at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Upper Room in Simpsonville, South Carolina.
Donations to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.
