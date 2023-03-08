Dorothy Lucille (Nickels) Smith

Age 94, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Lodge of Durand.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Watkins brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel. The Rev. David Owens will celebrate with burial to follow in Fremont Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Thursday, at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born Dec. 2, 1928, in Bancroft, one of 10 children to the late Harry and Rose (Jankowski) Nickels. Dorothy was first married to Edward Phillips; he passed away in 1969 and then she married Gerald Smith of Ottawa, Illinois. They had 47 wonderful years together before his passing in 2019. After Gerald passed away she moved back to Michigan to be closer to the rest of her family. Dorothy loved flowers and spending time gardening. She was a very loving and caring person and will be greatly missed by those that knew her.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Susan (Scott) Sawyer of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren Tim (Dana) Sawyer, Kristin (Todd) Juhnke and Eric (Mitne) Sawyer; six great-grandchildren Corbin, Hudson and Dawson Sawyer and Addison, Katelyn and Hannah Juhnke; and siblings Leo Nickels and Virginia Cottenham.
She was predeceased by her parents, both husbands and seven siblings.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Lodges of Durand and to Gentiva Hospice for the care and dignity they gave Dorothy.
