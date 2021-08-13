Oliver Charles Condra

Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Funeral services will take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 14, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings, Lyons Chapel at 520 W. Main St. in Owosso. The Rev. Steve Ezop will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. today at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service Saturday.
Oliver was born June 28, 1944, in Grundy County, Tennessee, the son of Charles E. and Grace (Anderson) Condra. He married Patricia A. Miller July 2, 1966, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. He retired from General Motors after 34 years of service. Oliver enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, classic cars and attending car shows. But his greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Oliver is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia; son David (Kim) Condra; grandchildren Kyra Wallace, Blair Guzman and J.C. Guzman; great-grandchildren Olivianna Guzman and Elizabeth Guzman; brothers Morris (Patsy) Condra and John Condra; sisters Shirley (Robert) Keasling and Grace (Bobby) Frazier; sister-in-law Carolyn Condra; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Grace Condra; daughter Elizabeth Guzman; great-grandson Justo Guzman; brother Carl Condra; sister Alice Faye Heade; and dog Rusty, who just passed recently.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
