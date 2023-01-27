Allen Lee Baron

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Portland Assisted Living with his family by his side.
Funeral services will take place at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, with Mrs. Carol Kusnier officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home.
Allen was born in Owosso, on Feb. 26, 1940, the son of Louis W. and Mary E. (Kadera) Baron. He graduated from Chesaning High School with the class of 1958. On Jan. 19, 1963, Allen married Carrie Roe Bates at the Chapin United Methodist Church. They just celebrated their 60th anniversary. Carrie was the love of his life.
Allen worked for General Motors for over 35 years, retiring in 2000. He was a lifetime member of the Elsie Masonic Lodge #238, joining in 1962, he served as Worshipful Master in 1974. He was a novice photographer, an experienced hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed woodworking and working on cars. He was an avid fan of MSU, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and his grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved to cook and made the best dumplings and apple pie ever.
Allen’s nickname was “Big Al.” Everything about his personality was big. He filled our world with his smile, his laughter, his love, his kindness and generosity. This was Dad’s heart!
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Carrie; three children Shelly (Leonard) Torrealba of Altadena, California, Allan Baron II of Lake Odessa and Lisa (Michael) Allswede of Chicago, Illinois; five grandchildren Nicolas (Jessica) Baron, Jenna Baron, Eli Allswede, Marz Allswede and Katrina Torrealba; four great-grandchildren Nathan, Lukas, Roann and Vinny; two sisters-in-law Shirley Baron and Kathy Goldman Lemke; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Louis Baron; mother Mary (Carl) Goldman Sr.; grandson Cody Baron; two brothers Louis Baron and Carl Goldman Jr.; and infant sister Lucelle.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
