Ronald “Slippery” Curreli

Age 54, of Durand, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Ron was born on June 19, 1965, in Durand, to the late Gerald and Delores (Hitko) Curreli. He graduated from Durand High School in 1984 and went right to work for Perrin Construction where he operated heavy machinery for 35 years. Outside of work, Slippery, as he was known by all, loved working on cars with his brother, Dave. He especially enjoyed his Cutlass he had since high school. He also enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends and having cookouts.
Slippery is survived by his brother, Dave Curreli and his sister, Patricia (Jamie) Curelli-Goldsmith.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Jerry in 1991; his step-dad, Don Schuyler in 2013; and his mother, Delores Schuyler, in 2019.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ron’s family. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
