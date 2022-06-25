Jeanette Darliene Hughes

Age 84, of Cashiers, N.C., passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Eckerd Living Center in Highlands, N.C.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie on Wednesday, June 29, beginning at 11 a.m., with her nephew, Mr. Tom Harris, officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery in Gratiot County.
Jeanette was born in Elsie on August 21, 1937, the daughter of Vern R. and Ruby E. (Debar) Somers.
Jeanette graduated from Elsie High School, class of 1955. She went on to attend Michigan State University graduating in 1959.
Jeanette married three times, first wedding Ronald R. Truax on August 30, 1958. After his passing on January 27, 1983, Jeanette married Robert A. Hughes on October 18, 1986. Robert passed away on August 17, 1994.
Her final marriage was to Eugene A. Mitchell, whom she wed on October 9, 1997. Eugene predeceased her on February 27, 2011.
Jeanette had a deep love of music and singing in church choirs. She attended Friendship Sunday School at Madison Baptist Church.
She was an avid gardener, and a member of the Madison Garden Club. She quilted with the Pine Tree Craft and Quilters and decorated many wedding cakes. In her spare time, Jeanette enjoyed historical biographies and could be a real contender in a games of Canasta and bingo.
Jeanette is survived by her children: Dawn Miller of River Falls, Wisc., Monica Faley of Chinle, Ariz., Wendy and Robert King of Cashiers, N.C., Matthew and Midori Truax of Gifu, Japan; step-children: Kevin Hughes, Cyndi DeFore, Sharon Sasseen, David, Dan, Mark, and Brian Johnson; grandchildren: Luke Nirmaier, Danielle Olsgard, Benjamin Leyder, Eric Leyder, Thomas Mills, Shana Truax, Jessica Howard, Yukiko Okuzono, Hikari Mukaigawa; step-grandson Robert W. King, III; and great- grandchildren: Truitt Howard, Ava Mills, Maggie and Genevieve Olsgard, and Takumi Okuzono; step-great-granddaughter Reagan King. She is also survived by her sisters: Ruth Harris of Chesaning and Connie Correard of Arcadia, Fla.
In addition to her three husbands, Jeanette was preceded in death by, brother Dean Somers and sister Linda Angell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eckerd Living Center or Samaritan’s Purse. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
