Kathleen Jo Carpenter

Age 68, succumbed to cancer, following a courageous five-year battle, on Jan. 14, 2023.
A celebration of her life will be Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Perry VFW.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Age 68, succumbed to cancer, following a courageous five-year battle, on Jan. 14, 2023.
A celebration of her life will be Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Perry VFW.
Kathy was born on Jan. 7, 1955, in Perry, to the late Robert and Betty Marie (Day) Welch.
She spent her working life in various customer service positions.
Kathy was the caretaker of the family; she was always smiling and happy to see everyone.
She loved the outdoors and tending to her many gardens and flowers; she loved to fish but preferred to fish from the bank. In her younger years she spent time on a pool league. She would never pass up an opportunity to take a trip to the casino, she loved trying her luck at Lotto 47 and the Daily 3.
Kathy will be remembered for her love of her family — especially her grandchildren — collecting Buddha figurines and her lack of a filter.
Kathy is survived by her children Gary (April) Welch, Taryn (Joe) Ferranti, Deana (Scott) Sterling and Sam Fogus; grandchildren Jacob Welch, Rae Fogus, Richard Davis, Mason Fogus, Alex Sterling, Dean Fogus II and Paige Fogus; also her siblings Dee Chuchka, Jim Welch, Joe Welch, Bob Welch, Pat Welch, and Lynda Smith.
She was predeceased by her parents and her ex-husband Dean Fogus.
Kathy was a loving contributor to the Perry VFW Christmas Toy Drive. To honor her memory, please consider donations to the Perry VFW for the Kids Christmas.
Condolences, memories, and pictures can be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.