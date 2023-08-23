Michael J. Oginsky

On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, after a courageous battle with leukemia, Mike went home to be with the Lord.
Born on Oct. 15, 1981, in Flint, Mike was the beloved son of David and Linda (Grumley) Oginsky. After graduating from Corunna High School in 2000, he attended Michigan State University and earned his degree in ag industries. He was a proud alum of both and always rooted for his Cavalier and Spartan teams. Mike was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church in Owosso and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Corunna FFA alumni. His strongest beliefs were faith, family and farming.
At a very young age, Mike’s love for farming developed and carried throughout his entire life. Being a fifth-generation farmer and working side by side with his family was very important to him. But above all, he truly loved his family. He had a soft spot for his nieces/nephews and enjoyed spending time with them. His greatest attributes were his sense of humor and strong will, which led him to overcome many obstacles during his lifetime.
Mike is survived by his parents Dave and Linda Oginsky; sisters Nicki (Brandon) Homola and Beth (Joe) Zdunic; brother Andy (Char) Oginsky; grandmother Nancy Grumley “Granny”; and nieces and nephews Austin, Anna, Jack, Wyatt, Ben, Ally, Wade and Waylon.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Henry and Lorraine Oginsky and Bud Grumley.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating, burial to follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from 1 to 8 p.m. today with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the family to then be directed to the U of M Bone Marrow Transplant Unit and Leukemia research.
The family would like to give a special thanks to U of M - doctors, nurses and all staff whom helped care for Mike at the Mott Children’s Hospital, as well as, Gentiva Hospice.
