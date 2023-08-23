Michael J. Oginsky

On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, after a courageous battle with leukemia, Mike went home to be with the Lord.

Born on Oct. 15, 1981, in Flint, Mike was the beloved son of David and Linda (Grumley) Oginsky. After graduating from Corunna High School in 2000, he attended Michigan State University and earned his degree in ag industries. He was a proud alum of both and always rooted for his Cavalier and Spartan teams. Mike was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church in Owosso and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Corunna FFA alumni. His strongest beliefs were faith, family and farming.

