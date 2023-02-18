Mavis Mae Cooley

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Hospice.
Per Mavis’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.
Mavis was born June 27, 1946 in Schenectady, New York, the daughter of Daniel and Mary (Wood) McDowell.
She graduated from Beekmantown High School, earned an associate degree from the University of Texas and proudly served in the U. S. Army.
Mavis loved to sew and through the years she sewed banners for First Baptist of Owosso, where she was an active member. She also loved cooking and baking, but most of all, she looked forward to time spent with her family.
She married Philip Cooley on Oct. 21, 1965 in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Mavis was employed through the years at Owosso Public Library and JCPenney.
Mavis is survived by her husband of more than 57 years Philip; daughters Lisa Cooley (Gary Fouts) and Andrea (Marc) Mercer; brothers Daniel (Sherrie) McDowell, Dwight (Earlene) McDowell and David (Nicole) McDowell; sister Monica (Allan) Topcik; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her mother and father.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County or Harmony House.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
