Age 63, of Henderson, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Jack was born Jan. 11, 1958, in St. Johns, the son of Jack Sodman Sr. and Kathryn (Perry-Griffith) Hallock.
He attended Ovid-Elsie High School and married Kimberly R. (McNew) Sodman in Owosso Aug. 23,1980.
Jack was a dedicated employee for 43 years at Ovid Elevator; it was his life’s passion.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Jack. Wherever he was heading he would take the back roads with Frankie and Ginger by his side. Jack enjoyed checking on everyone’s fields and who was doing what, when and where followed with a weather report. Over the years he enjoyed hobby farming with Rod and Matt Spitler and raising livestock. In the evening you could catch Jack visiting with friends with a beer in hand.
He is survived by his wife Kimberly R. (McNew) Sodman; daughter Kacie (Timothy Nalley) Sodman; grandchildren Blayk and Bentley Nalley; siblings Kathy Jo (William) Reed, Kari Lynn (Shawn) Sodman-Orth, Jeremy (Vanessa) Sodman, Roger Tkaczyk, Janean (Daniel) Walker, Steven (Kenji) Griffith, Jim Tkaczyk and Matt Hallock; stepmother Rita (Jennings) West; stepfather Max W Little; brother-in-law Jeff (Kathy) McNew; sister-in-law Cynthia McNew (Tamra Bayless); and many nieces and nephew
He was predeceased by his father and mother, mother-in-law Sharon L. Little, and father-in-law Ray E. McNew.
Special thanks to Jack’s dear friends Joe and Laura Doerfner and David Crambell.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
