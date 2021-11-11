Robert L. Bowns

Age 81, of Swartz Creek, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his home.
Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest at Fremont Cemetery at a later date.
Robert Loren Bowns was born July 16, 1940, in Durand, a son of Charlie and Dorothy (Curtis) Bowns. On Aug. 12, 1993, he married Charlotte Kelley.
Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, horse racing, going to the casino and animals. Prior to his retirement in 1992, he had been employed by AC Delco for 31 years as a die setter.
Robert is survived by his wife Charlotte Bowns; children Malinda (Joe) Kopec, Karen Bowns, Curtis (Kim) Bowns, Robert Zuck, Daniel (Johnette) Zuck and Jeffrey (Kerri) Zuck; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother James Bowns; and sister Barbara Morency.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Albert and Ron; and sisters Sharon, Shirley and Patti.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s name are suggested to the American Heart Association, American Kidney Association or Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
