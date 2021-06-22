Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home.
Per her wishes, there will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Linda Kay Sabisch was born Sept. 24, 1951, in Owosso, a daughter of Donald and Wava (Schiebner) Sabisch. She enjoyed cooking, playing games, ceramics and spending time with her family. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Washtenaw County as a receptionist for 14 years.
Linda is survived by her children William (Shannon) Warner Jr. and Heather Warner; grandchildren Eli, Sophie and Madison; siblings Patsy Smith, Barry (Marie) Sabisch, Janet (Jerry) Knox, Garland (Johnnie) Sabisch and Ed (Trish) Sabisch; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Wava Sabisch, and brother-in-law Elwin “Smitty” Smith.
Memorial contributions in Linda’s name are suggested to Grace Hospice. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.