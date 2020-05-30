Age 67, of Byron, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
She had assurance of her salvation through Jesus Christ her Lord and savior.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 2680 E. M-21 in Corunna with the Rev. Jason Georges officiating.
Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at a later date.
Paula was born in Flint March 26, 1953, the daughter of William and Delores (Kennedy) O’Donnell. She graduated with her husband Gary from Byron High School with the class of 1971, of which Paula was homecoming queen.
Paula was a homemaker and owned and operated two totally unique scrapbook stores, “Paula Pickles Scrapbook” of Harlingen, Texas, and Vernon. Her artistic approach helped and inspired many people. Paula and Gary were married for 27 years and shared the love they had for her children, Amy, Robert and Paul.
Paula is survived by her husband Gary; children Amy Roseann McDonnell (Marc Armstrong), Sgt. Robert (Christina) Osborne and Paul (Desiree) Osborne; grandchildren Nick (Leah) McDonnell, Whitney, Haley, Kelsey and Noah McDonnell, and Anthony Sims; brother William “Buzz” (Susan) O’Donnell; sister Mary (Dennis) Young; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Wendy Rauch and two babies during pregnancy.
Online condolences can be shared with her family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
