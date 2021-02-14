Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
Max was born Dec. 18, 1944, in Owosso, the son of Edward and Marian (Noe) Elkins.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1963.
Max was a member of the Corunna Jaycees. He had many interests including golfing, bowling, and camping. He liked playing card games, reading, and doing puzzles. Most of all Max loved and looked forward to anytime spent with his family and friends, especially his six grandkids.
He married Peggy (Crandell) Elkins in Corunna on Oct. 25, 1969.
Max worked in heating and cooling for many years.
Max is survived by his wife, Peggy Elkins; daughter Michele (Mark) Bruckman; sons Mark (Jenelle) Elkins, Matthew (Deborah) Elkins; grandchildren Charlie, Emma, Sam Bruckman, Zane, Molly, Madelyn Elkins; brothers Keith (Kay) Elkins, Robert (Marcia) Elkins; sisters Pat (Duane) Taylor, Claudia (Frank) Serbus; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Edward Elkins, and mother, Marian Elkins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Kindred Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
