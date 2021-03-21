Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Graveside services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Bonita was born Jan. 10, 1943 in Whitesburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Wilson and Pearl (Baker) Ison.
She attended the First Church of Christ and was manager/bartender at the Eagles and Capital Bowl through the years.
Jo enjoyed bowling on her many leagues and any time spent with her family. She was part of the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed going to the casino and playing euchre.
She married Glen Taphouse at the First Church of Christ Nov. 7, 1959.
Jo is survived by her husband of 61 years, Glen; sons Harry (Rebecca) Taphouse, Bobby (Debbie) Taphouse and John (Tonia) Taphouse; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters Wilma Smith and Alice (Jim) Watters; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, two sisters and two stepbrothers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Great Lakes Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
