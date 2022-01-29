Jeffrey Norman Mose

Age 75, of Durand, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. He passed away quietly at Beaumont Hospital in Troy with his wife Debbie and daughter Michele by his side.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. The Rev. Ron Emmerling will officiate. A live stream of the service will be available on Jeffrey’s obituary page at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service Monday.
Mr. Mose was born April 8, 1946, in Holly, the son of William F. and Vivian (Burrows) Mose. He married Debra Marie Dorcey on Mackinac Island on Oct. 14, 2003. Jeff retired from General Motors after 42 years. He started his career at GM and completed an apprenticeship as an electrician. He had a variety of positions at GM through the years, including Human Resources for Saturn in Tennessee. Not ready to stop working after retirement, he worked for Home Depot in both Tennessee and Michigan for nearly 10 years.
He practiced Tang Soo Do for many years and traveled to compete and show off his skills including breaking bricks. Over the years he became a collector of both coins and lighthouses and loved the history behind both. He was a man who loved to laugh and who enjoyed the important moments. He certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.
Jeff is survived by his wife Debra Mose; daughter Michele Backer (Mose); son-in-law Svein Backer; granddaughter Bente Backer; grandson Finn Backer; stepdaughter Shaena Reding; stepson-in-law Doug Evans; grandsons Gabriel and Jonah Reding; and granddaughters Dezeray and Celesse Reding.
He was preceded in death by his father William F. Mose; mother Vivian Burrows; sister Shirley Taylor (Mose); and brother Raymond Mose.
Those desiring may make contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
