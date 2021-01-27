Age 79, of Laingsburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at McLaren-Flint.
There will be no services at this time.
Henry was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Montrose Township, the son of Walter and Caroline (Ostrom) Cross.
He graduated from Chesaning High School, class of 1960, and served in the U.S. Navy.
Hank attended First Free Methodist Church in Owosso and spent many years involved with the Sciota Township Board and LSW Fire Department, and 4-H as a leader. He will be remembered for his witty personality and love of storytelling.
He married Nancy Spezia in Davison Aug. 28, 1965.
Hank retired from General Motors metal fab after 30 years of service.
Henry is survived by his wife Nancy; children Joseph (Suzzanne) Cross, Michael (Ginger) Cross and Dianna DeGraw; grandchildren Anthony Cross, Jaclyn (Brett) Ritter, Jamie (Eric) Hathcox and Alex Luft; great-grandchildren Paiycen, Kieran and Henry; brothers Robert (Alice) Cross, Allen (Delores) Cross and Victory Cross; several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Eugene and Walter Jr., and son-in-law John DeGraw.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Free Methodist Church or LSW Fire Department.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
