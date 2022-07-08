R. David MatthewsJuly 8, 1921 - June 26, 2022

Our Dad, Dave Matthews was born in Owosso, July 8, 1921, the son of Judge Roy Darwin Matthews and Fannie Crawford Matthews and brother of Olive Matthews. Dad died in Midland, June 26, 2022, just a few days shy of his 101st birthday.
Growing up in Owosso, he was active in sports and loved building model airplanes, a hobby that he enjoyed throughout his adult life. His family always had various kinds of pets; this is where he learned to love animals, especially cats. In the fall of 1939, he left Owosso to attend the University of Michigan. At Michigan, Dad moved into West Quad-Chicago House. He lived there for four years, as his parents disapproved of fraternities. They were drinking clubs, they said. Neither of his parents drank. He did.
After graduating from Michigan in 1943, Dad enlisted and served on Guadalcanal and Munda in the Solomon Islands and on Leyte in the Philippines. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Battle Stars (Northern Solomon and Southern Philippines) and four Overseas Service Bars. In 2016, at age 94, he participated in and very much enjoyed the Honor Flight Chicago experience. This organization recognizes the bravery, determination and patriotism of our nation’s senior war veterans with a one-of-a-kind journey to Washington D.C.
After leaving the service in 1946, he married a fellow University of Michigan graduate, Martha Peirsol, of Ann Arbor. They first lived in Mt. Pleasant and then moved to Midland, where he was a geologist at Dow Chemical for many years. Their home was filled with activity. Together they had six children: Chris (Margo), John (Larry), Darwin (Kirsten), Abby, Penny and Peter. Peter died in San Francisco in 2002; Mom died in Midland in 2005; Abby’s husband Nick Zurawic died in 2016; and Penny’s former husband Steve Smith died in 2017.
After Mom and Dad’s divorce in 1977, he moved to Chicago. There he married Gloria Archer in 1979. They had a wonderful marriage until Gloria’s death in 1994. While in Chicago, Dad taught at the Illinois Institute of Technology and then, in retirement, worked part-time for the Spencer Foundation. Gloria and his life on North Astor Street focused on our family, her sons John and Richard, friends and fun. Alas, while in Chicago, he became a Bears, and even worse, a Bulls fan.
At a coffee hour at Chicago’s St. James Episcopal Cathedral in late 2004, Dad asked a recently widowed church member, Constance Rial, for dinner. “You bet,” she replied. Their friends said they were inseparable after that. He moved from his apartment on North Astor to Constance’s condo in the Hancock Building after their marriage. He was 84 and she 82. Our family grew with the addition of her children (Gretchen, Chris, Elizabeth and Craig) and their families. Constance and Dad came down with COVID-19 in early December 2020. This wretched illness killed Constance very quickly, just after her 97th birthday. Although Dad was the one with respiratory issues, he survived.
After Constance’s death, Dad moved back to Midland to StoryPoint on Rockwell Road in January 2021. We would like to thank the staff of StoryPoint for their compassionate care of our Dad.
In addition to his children, Dad is survived by grandchildren Christy Matthews McNabb, Grace Matthews, Taylor Smith Murray, Charlie Smith, Natalie Smith, Ivy Matthews, Phoebe Matthews and Daphne Matthews. Great-grandchildren are Doris, Sienna and Audrey McNabb and Flynn James Murray.
A private service will be held in Owosso at Oak Hill Cemetery. Rather than sending flowers, we ask anyone who would like to make a contribution in memory of Dad to support their local Planned Parenthood office or humane society.
Dad would have been 101 on July 8. We ask you to help us celebrate his birthday, perhaps with a Pink Gin, his favorite cocktail consisting of Beefeaters gin and three or four dashes of Angostura bitters (it must be Angostura bitters — no imitation; pity the poor barkeep who does not have it.) He discovered this cocktail while on vacation in London in the 1980s, and it had been his go-to drink for nearly 40 years. Happy birthday, Dad. Cheers, and Go Blue! We love you.
